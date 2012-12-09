LONDON English singer Gabrielle Aplin scored her first British number one on Sunday with a cover of the Frankie Goes To Hollywood hit "The Power of Love", the Official Charts Company said.

Aplin climbed to number one from sixth place with the song, which first entered the charts in 1984 and is the theme for a Christmas television advert for British retailer John Lewis.

In the album charts, Olly Murs, a former runner-up in television's X-Factor talent contest, held on to the top spot with his release "Right Place Right Time", but saw his "Troublemaker" slip to third place in the singles ranks.

American singer Pink was the week's highest climber in the singles top ten, jumping to eighth place from number 26 with "Try".

