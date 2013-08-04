LONDON Swedish DJ and producer Avicii has spent a third week at the top of the British singles charts with his dance hit "Wake Me Up", sales figures showed on Sunday.

The Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly list, said the 23-year-old held off a challenge from British soul singer John Newman, who climbed two places to number two with "Love Me Again".

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, sold 267,000 copies of the song in its first week of release last month to become the fastest selling track of the year in Britain. The total reached 545,000 copies this week.

Unchanged at number three was American R&B singer Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines".

On the album chart, Welsh classical singers Richard and Adam Johnson claimed their first number one with their debut release, "The Impossible Dream".

The pair, who finished third in the "Britain's Got Talent" television series, pushed English singer Jahmene Douglas's "Love Never Fails" down to second place.

