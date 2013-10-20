Prosecutors fight to use Cosby's own words at June trial
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
LONDON Paul McCartney's acclaimed album "New" entered the British music charts at number three in its debut week on Sunday, missing out on the top spot, sales figures showed.
The former Beatle's 16th solo album was outsold by the new number one, "Tribute" by English singer John Newman, and "Lightning Bolt" by U.S. rock group Pearl Jam.
McCartney, 71, has received some glowing reviews for his latest release, with the Daily Telegraph newspaper describing it as "vintage Macca: jaunty, melodic and occasionally whimsical".
The singer worked with four producers to create a work that has echoes of the catchy pop of the Beatles as well as more modern influences, including touches of hip hop and electronica.
There was no change at the top of the singles chart. American rock band OneRepublic's "Counting Stars" held on to the number one spot, holding off U.S. singer Miley Cyrus's "Wrecking Ball", according to the Official Charts Company.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Alison Williams)
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for comedian Bill Cosby and Pennsylvania prosecutors clashed in court on Monday over whether his own words can be used against him at his sexual assault trial in June.
NEW YORK Drake's album "More Life" spent a second week at the top of the Billboard 200 chart on Monday, keeping Britain's Ed Sheeran in second place while musician Trey Songz debuted at No. 3, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.
NEW YORK Tupac Shakur's recording career lasted just five years before he was murdered in 1996, but it is the rapper's influence from beyond the grave that will be celebrated when he is inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.