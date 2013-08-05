Director Steven Spielberg and cast members Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas (R) pose together as they arrive for the premiere of the 20th anniversary verison of their film ''E.T. The Extra Terrestrial'' March 16, 2002 in Los Angeles file photo. REUTERS/Rose Prouser RMP - RTR2MFM

LONDON "E.T the Extra-Terrestrial", Steven Spielberg's 1982 science fiction film, is the childhood film of choice for a nostalgic British public, who also voted the 1980s as their favorite film decade.

"It might be the time fashion forgot; but it certainly made an impact on our film choices," said a statement from UK arm of Korean electronics firm Samsung Electronics Co, who commissioned the survey of 1,500 people.

"E.T." surpassed competition from Walt Disney's "Bambi" and "The Lion King", as well as Pixar's "Toy Story" and adventure film "The Goonies", co-written by Spielberg.

The director of hit films such as "Saving Private Ryan" and "Jurassic Park", Spielberg was also voted the Britain's favorite director.

"The Shawshank Redemption", the uplifting 1994 U.S. prison drama starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, was voted as the film that viewers would most like to watch again and again.

"Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn", Clark Gable's final line from 1939 U.S. hit "Gone with the Wind", came out on top as the public's favorite film quote.

Lines from U.S. thriller "Dirty Harry", 80s musical "Dirty Dancing" and action film "The Terminator" also featured highly.

Just over 70 percent of those surveyed said relaxing and escapism were the main reason they enjoyed watching films.

More than a third of viewers said trial and error was their choice of method for choosing which films to watch.

