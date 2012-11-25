Singer Rihanna performs during a concert as part of her 777 tour in Berlin, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LONDON Bajan singer Rihanna equalled Madonna's chart record of three consecutive number one albums this week, while X Factor talent show star Olly Murs scored his fourth number one single, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

Rihanna's "Unapologetic" went straight to the top of the singles chart, extending a run of album chart success with last year's "Talk That Talk" and 2010's "Loud".

Talent show graduate Susan Boyle came in at number seven with "Standing Ovation - The Greatest Songs", one place behind Rod Stewart with "Merry Christmas Baby" at number six. Veteran rockers Led Zeppelin took fourth place with "Celebration Day".

In the singles chart, Murs teamed up with U.S. singer Flo Rida to take the top spot with "Troublemaker", nudging girl group Girls Aloud to second place with "Something New".

U.S. singer Alicia Key's also managed a new top 10 entry with "Girl on Fire" at number five.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Jon Hemming)