LONDON American R&B singer Robin Thicke has scored his first number one in the British singles charts with "Blurred Lines", which became the fastest selling single of 2013, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

The song, which features hip hop artists T.I. and Pharrell Williams, sold 190,000 copies during its first week on sale, knocking British rapper Naughty Boy's dance track "La La La", featuring London singer Sam Smith, into number two.

"It is an honor and a pleasure to be number one in the UK. It's something I've always dreamed of," Thicke told the Official Charts Company.

In the albums chart, French electronic music duo Daft Punk retained the top spot with "Random Access Memories", which had shot straight to number one last week, while veteran Rod Stewart held on at number two with "Time".

The duo in the shiny helmets, who were at the forefront of electronic dance music in the 1990s, have scored an international success with "Random Access Memories" after a tantalizing online promotional campaign ahead of release.

The album gave Daft Punk their first number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart last week.

