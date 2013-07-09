Pharrell Williams (L) and Robin Thicke perform at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LONDON This year looks set to be the biggest ever for sales of single records in Britain, thanks in part to smash hits like "Get Lucky" by Daft Punk and Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines," according to the Official Charts Company.

Single sales have risen by 6 percent in the past year, making it the fifth year running that the sales record has been broken, the company said.

This year, nearly every single in the Official Top 40 chart has sold over 300,000 copies, it added.

Get Lucky, featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers has been the biggest single of the year, having sold over one million copies since it was released just over 10 weeks ago.

Blurred Lines, which also features Pharrell Williams, alongside US rapper TI, has clocked up more than 828,000 sales over the last month.

"2013 looks set to become the biggest year for singles sales in British history," the company said on its website.

(Reporting by Ben Powell; editing by Stephen Addison)