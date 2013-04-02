Music on the metro - Moscow commuters enjoy live performances
MOSCOW Moscow commuters are getting a taste of live music on their metro journeys as performers turn stations into their stages under an entertainment project in the Russian capital.
An autopsy on Shain Gandee, a cast member of MTV reality show "Buckwild," showed he died from carbon monoxide poisoning, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department said on Tuesday.
Deputy Brian Humphreys told Reuters that the deaths of Gandee, 21, his uncle David, 48, and friend Donald Robert Myers, 27, on Monday morning were ruled "accidental" after coroners completed autopsies on all three men.
Gandee was found dead in the driver's seat of his Ford Bronco pick-up truck in Sissonville, in Kanawha County, a rural West Virginia community.
The truck was found by one of Gandee's friends after the MTV star was reported missing by family members following a late-night session in a local bar.
Gandee's truck was partially submerged in a mud pit, and the vehicle's exhaust pipe was below the surface of the mud, the sheriff's department said in a news release.
MTV said in a statement on Monday that it was "shocked and saddened" by Gandee's death. A spokesperson told Reuters that the network had suspended production on "Buckwild."
Gandee was one of the lead cast members of "Buckwild," which follows a group of young adults living in rural West Virginia and has attracted some criticism for its portrayal of the cast's hard-partying ways.
Gandee was often seen on the show "four-wheeling" in his truck, driving through makeshift courses on off-road terrain, and "mudding," where he would drive at high speeds through mud pits.
(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Philip Barbara)
MOSCOW Moscow commuters are getting a taste of live music on their metro journeys as performers turn stations into their stages under an entertainment project in the Russian capital.
Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
Mother-daughter-mother actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died in December just a day apart, were remembered by fans and friends on Saturday at a public memorial service in the Hollywood Hills, where they were laid to rest side-by-side in January.