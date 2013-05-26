French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
CANNES Lesbian love story "La Vie d'Adele", by French director Abdellatif Kechiche, won the Cannes film festival's top honor, the Palme d'Or, on Sunday.
"La Vie d'Adele - Chapitre 1 & 2" (Blue is the Warmest Colour) beat 19 other films in the main competition at the world's biggest film festival to take home one of the most coveted prizes after the Oscars.
The top acting awards went to U.S. actor Bruce Dern for "Nebraska" and French actress Berenice Bejo in "Le Passe" (The Past).
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Andrew Roche)
CANNES, France The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
LOS ANGELES(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.