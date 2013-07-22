U.S. singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival for her concert in Manila May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

NEW YORK Despite hip surgery that forced the cancellation of part of her tour, Lady Gaga still earned an estimated $80 million in the past year, propelling her to the top of Forbes list of highest earning celebrities under 30 years old.

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber, who made headlines as much for his antics off stage as on, came in a distant second with an estimated income of $58 million. Singer Taylor Swift was third, pulling in $55 million, about $2 million less than last year when she topped the list.

The Forbes website said Lady Gaga, 27, would have earned more had she not had to cancel some 20 U.S. shows starting in February. Gaga announced earlier this month that she will release her next album "ARTPOP" on November 11.

DJ, songwriter and producer Calvin Harris, who played more than 150 shows from June 2012-June 2013 and earned $46 million, was fourth on the list, and Barbados-born pop star Rihanna rounded out the top five with earnings of $43 million.

To compile the ranking Forbes estimated entertainment-related income for the 12 months from June 2012 through June 2013 by talking to agents, managers, producers and executives.

British singer Adele, who won an Oscar for the theme from the James Bond movie "Skyfall," was seventh on the list with an estimated $25 million.

Along with singers, two actresses also made the top 10. Best actress Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, who wowed audiences and critics for her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook" and also appeared in "The Hunger Games," earned $26 million, which secured her the No. 8 spot, just ahead of fellow actress Kristen Stewart of "Twilight" fame, who had earnings of $22 million.

The full list of the highest earning young celebrities can be found here

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Bill Trott)