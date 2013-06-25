Singer Chris Brown performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LOS ANGELES R&B singer Chris Brown, on probation for beating his former girlfriend, was charged on Tuesday with a hit-and-run and driving without a valid license in connection with a May 21 traffic accident in Los Angeles.

Brown, 24, allegedly rear-ended another car and faces up to six months in jail on each misdemeanor charge, L.A. City Attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan said. He will be arraigned in Los Angeles Superior Court on July 15, Mateljan said.

Brown called the charges "ridiculous" on Twitter and posted a photo of the car he said was involved in the accident, saying it was "just a dirty car."

"It's not a hit and run if u get out the car, exchange information (who has NO DAMAGE to either cars). This is really ridiculous," he wrote on Twitter.

"I have a valid drivers (sic) license and I gave the woman the right info. She saw cameras and wanted to make a scene," Brown said. "I will not stand for this bullying and yellow journalism!"

The "Kiss Kiss" singer was sentenced to five years probation, 180 days of community service and domestic violence counseling after pleading guilty to beating singer Rihanna on the eve of the 2009 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Brown, also accused by prosecutors of having cut corners on his court-ordered community service, could be sent to prison if a judge decides that he violated the terms of his probation, which is being handled by a Los Angeles County court.

"We will forward the violation on to the county district attorney and they will handle it from there," Mateljan said.

Los Angeles County District Attorney spokeswoman Jane Robison said the office was aware of the charges against Brown but had yet to receive them from the city. "When we are informed by the city attorney, we will consider it," Robison said.

Brown has been involved in a number of highly publicized altercations, including a night club brawl with rapper Drake last year and a fight with R&B singer Frank Ocean outside a West Hollywood, California, recording studio in January.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Paul Simao)