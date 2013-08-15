LOS ANGELES A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday dismissed a hit-and-run charge against Chris Brown after the R&B singer and the other motorist resolved to have the case dropped, a court spokeswoman said, but Brown still might face jail time.

The 24-year-old singer had pleaded not guilty to the hit-and-run charge last month when lesser charges of driving without a valid license and driving without proof of insurance were dismissed.

The "Turn Up the Music" singer allegedly ran into the rear of another car on May 21 in Los Angeles and fled the scene.

The charges filed by the Los Angeles city attorney led to a judge revoking Brown's probation due to the traffic accident, which could lead to jail for the Grammy-winning singer.

Brown has been on probation for assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna, in 2009. He does not need to be convicted of a crime in order to be found in violation of his probation.

The Los Angeles city attorney objected to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Christine Ewell dismissing the hit-and-run charge, city attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan said.

Prosecutors had alleged that Brown acted aggressively and "castigated" the driver following the accident and then fled. There were no injuries reported and damage to the cars was minimal.

Brown is due back in court on Friday for a probation hearing.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Bill Trott)