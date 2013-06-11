WASHINGTON Comcast Corp on Tuesday introduced at an industry conference a new, compact-sized cable TV box that allows viewers to use voice commands to search for TV shows, and lets users send web video to their television sets.

The cable giant's cloud-enabled X2 platform makes personalized recommendations based on viewing history, tracks what a viewer has already watched, and allows for voice-activated searching, according to a demonstration from Comcast CEO Brian Roberts at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's annual Cable Show in Washington.

In his presentation, Roberts verbally asked for a list of movies about basketball, which appeared on the screen along with film ratings for each from the Rotten Tomatoes website.

"We put together everything from talking to the remote, to getting to the content you want to get to faster," Roberts told reporters.

The technology will be available for Comcast subscribers later this year, Roberts said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Liana B. Baker; Editing by Ronald Grover and Diane Craft)