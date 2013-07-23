Spanish actress Penelope Cruz gestures during a photocall to present her latest film ''Volver a nacer'' (''Twice Born'') in Madrid January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Oscar-winning Spanish actress Penelope Cruz gave birth to her second child with husband Javier Bardem, a girl, on Monday in a Madrid hospital, a source familiar with the situation said.

Spanish media reported the birth earlier on Tuesday, citing a hospital representative, though Madrid's Clinica Ruber declined to confirm the news and representatives for Cruz and Bardem could not be reached for comment.

Cruz, 39, was still in hospital on Tuesday, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

She married fellow Oscar winner Bardem in 2010 and the couple had their first child, a boy named Leo, in Los Angeles two and half years ago.

Cruz and Bardem are the only Spanish actors to have won academy awards, both for supporting roles. They first met on the set of a Spanish film in 1992 but got together after starring in Woody Allen's 2008 comedy "Vicky Cristina Barcelona".

They are due to appear together in supporting roles in "The Counselor", a film directed by Ridley Scott, scheduled for release later this year.

(Reporting by Teresa Medrano; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer and Robin Pomeroy)