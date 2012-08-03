PRAGUE The frontman of a U.S. heavy metal band detained on suspicion of causing the death of a fan has being released from jail in the Czech Republic after posting bail, a court spokeswoman said on Friday.

Czech police detained Randy Blythe, 41, a member of the Lamb of God band, in Prague in June saying they suspected he had pushed a fan off the stage during the band's gig in the country two years ago. The fan later died due to head injuries.

But on Friday, a court spokeswoman said Blythe had posted bail to the tune of 8 million crowns ($384,300) and had been released. Spokeswoman Martina Lhotakova said Blythe was not subject to any travel restrictions.

He is still being prosecuted for causing an injury leading to death. If found guilty, he would face a prison sentence.

Lamb of God will perform two dates at the upcoming annual heavy metal music U.S. festival Knotfest -- August 17 in Iowa and August 18 in Minneapolis, organizers said on Friday.

The festival organizers said in a statement they were "thrilled to announce that Randy Blythe...has been freed from the Czech Republic and is on a flight back to the United States." ($1 = 20.8166 Czech crowns)

