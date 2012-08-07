Dylan's Nobel speech: songs only need to move you, not make sense
STOCKHOLM Nobel prizewinner Bob Dylan said on Monday that unlike literature his songs were meant to be sung not read and that they only needed to move people, not to make sense.
LOS ANGELES The Walt Disney Co plans to bring a Marvel television show developed by "Avengers" director Joss Whedon to the ABC broadcast network, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday.
Disney just signed an exclusive deal with Whedon to write and direct an "Avengers" movie sequel and to help develop a "Marvel-based series for ABC," Iger told analysts on a conference call following the company's earnings report.
"The Avengers" superhero movie from Disney's Marvel studio has generated nearly $1.5 billion in worldwide box office sales
LOS ANGELES Veteran actor-comedian Jerry Lewis has been hospitalized in Las Vegas for treatment of a urinary tract infection but is expected to recover in time to travel to Canada later this month for his next movie shoot, his spokeswoman said on Monday.