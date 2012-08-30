Dylan's Nobel speech: songs only need to move you, not make sense
STOCKHOLM Nobel prizewinner Bob Dylan said on Monday that unlike literature his songs were meant to be sung not read and that they only needed to move people, not to make sense.
LOS ANGELES Guitarist Eddie Van Halen has undergone emergency surgery to treat a digestive disorder, forcing his hard rock group Van Halen to postpone its upcoming tour of Japan, the band said on its website on Thursday.
The guitarist, 57, had an emergency procedure to "treat a severe bout of diverticulitis" and is expected to make a full recovery within four to six months, the band said. No further surgery was needed.
Van Halen was scheduled to perform three days in Japan in November, appearing in Osaka on the 20th and 22nd and in Tokyo on the 27th. They will reschedule the dates in 2013.
The band, one of the biggest rock acts of the late 1970s and early 1980s with hits such as "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" and "Jump", has endured feuds and lineup changes over the years.
Its current members are lead singer David Lee Roth, Van Halen brothers Eddie and Alex (drums) and Eddie's son Wolfgang Van Halen on bass guitar.
In January, the band announced a new tour and album with Roth singing, marking Van Halen's first full record with Roth since its "1984" CD was released on December 31, 1983.
LOS ANGELES Veteran actor-comedian Jerry Lewis has been hospitalized in Las Vegas for treatment of a urinary tract infection but is expected to recover in time to travel to Canada later this month for his next movie shoot, his spokeswoman said on Monday.