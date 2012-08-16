Dylan's Nobel speech: songs only need to move you, not make sense
STOCKHOLM Nobel prizewinner Bob Dylan said on Monday that unlike literature his songs were meant to be sung not read and that they only needed to move people, not to make sense.
LOS ANGELES Robert Wayne Birch, a backup musician and bass player for Elton John, was found dead in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday of an apparent suicide resulting from a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.
Los Angeles County Assistant Coroner Chief Ed Winter said Birch's body was found after 1 a.m. PDT (0800 GMT) in a community of the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. The case is "being investigated as a possible suicide," Winter said.
Birch, who also played saxophone, worked as the bass player in John's band starting in the early 1990s, opening the door for Birch to play with other famous musicians and bands such as Billy Joel, Keith Emerson, and The Replacements.
LOS ANGELES Veteran actor-comedian Jerry Lewis has been hospitalized in Las Vegas for treatment of a urinary tract infection but is expected to recover in time to travel to Canada later this month for his next movie shoot, his spokeswoman said on Monday.