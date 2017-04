Actress Anna Gunn from AMC's series 'Breaking Bad'' poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES "Breaking Bad" won the Primetime Emmy Award for best drama series on Sunday, the highest honors in U.S. television.

It is the first time the AMC cable series about a high school chemistry teacher who produces and sells methamphetamine has won the top drama prize at the Emmys.

(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Eric Beech)