Cast member Evan Rachel Wood talks to the media at the premiere of the film ''The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman'' at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

LOS ANGELES American actress Evan Rachel Wood and British actor Jamie Bell welcomed their first child, a boy, Wood's spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Wood, 25, best known for her role in 2008's "The Wrestler" and the 2003 coming-of-age drama "Thirteen," announced in January that she was expecting a child with Bell, who she married last October.

"Evan you are my warrior!" Bell wrote on Twitter on Monday. "You never cease to amaze. Thank you for birthing our son so naturally & peacefully. You did it!"

Bell, 27, found fame as the teen star of "Billy Elliot," a film about a ballet dancer growing up in a tough coal mining town in northern England. He won a British BAFTA award for the role and has since appeared in adventure movies such as "The Eagle."

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Doina Chiacu)