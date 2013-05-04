'Veep' and the art of nailing Washington politics, Trump or not
NEW YORK "Veep" returns to HBO next week with a defeated female president painfully navigating her way back to public life after a year nursing her wounded psyche.
MARSEILLE, France British actress Keira Knightley married her rock musician boyfriend James Righton on Saturday in a discreet ceremony in a French village, regional daily La Provence reported on its website.
Knightley, 28, who was nominated for an Oscar for her lead role in the 2005 film "Pride & Prejudice," got engaged a year ago to Righton, who plays in British indie band Klaxons. The couple has been dating for about two years.
They exchanged vows at the town hall in Mazan in the south of France, where the actress owns a house. Only family and witnesses were present, in line with the couple's low-key romance and few public appearances together.
(Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; Writing by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
NEW YORK "Veep" returns to HBO next week with a defeated female president painfully navigating her way back to public life after a year nursing her wounded psyche.
LONDON "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child", a stage adaptation of J.K Rowling's fantastical world of witches and wizards, cast a magical spell at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, scooping nine wins at Britain's big night for theater.