LOS ANGELES Former "Malcolm in the Middle" child star Frankie Muniz said on Tuesday he had suffered a mini-stroke, at the age of 26.

"I was in the hospital last Friday. I suffered a 'Mini Stroke', which was not fun at all. Have to start taking care of my body! Getting old!," Muniz said on Twitter.

Muniz put his acting career on hold six years ago to race cars for a living, and earlier this year he joined a rock band.

According to celebrity website TMZ.com, Muniz was taken ill in Arizona last Friday when friends noticed he was having trouble speaking and understanding.

Mini-strokes usually affect those over the age of 55. They are temporary interruptions of blood flow to part of the brain but do not kill brain tissue, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Muniz's agent did not return calls for comment.

Muniz played the title role in the hit TV comedy "Malcolm in the Middle" for six years, and appeared in teen movies "Big Fat Liar" and "Agent Cody Banks."

When the TV show ended its run in 2006, Muniz said he was stepping away from acting to pursue a full-time career as a race-car driver. Earlier his year he joined Pennsylvania-based indie band Kingsfoil as a drummer.

Muniz is due to turn 27 on Wednesday.

