Usher, Lauryn Hill to perform at Montreux Jazz Festival
MEZIERES, Switzerland Usher, Lauryn Hill, Macy Gray and Erykah Badu are booked to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival during its 51st edition, organizers said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES Actor James Gandolfini, best known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of a conflicted New Jersey mob boss in the acclaimed HBO cable television series "The Sopranos," has died while vacationing in Rome, the network said on Wednesday.
Gandolfini, who was 51, died of a possible heart attack, HBO spokeswoman Mara Mikialian told Reuters.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
LAS VEGAS Warner Bros presented "Wonder Woman", "Blade Runner 2049" and other upcoming films at CinemaCon, a four-day movie convention held in Las Vegas.
NEW YORK Italian novelist Elena Ferrante's best-selling novel "My Brilliant Friend" is headed to television as an eight-part series, U.S. cable channel HBO and Italy's RAI television said on Thursday.