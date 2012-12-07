Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs during the halftime show during the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

LOS ANGELES Irate fans of Justin Bieber and boy band One Direction took to social media on Thursday to voice their outrage after being snubbed by the Grammys for a chance to win the biggest honors in the music industry.

Indie-pop band fun and rapper Frank Ocean led the 2013 nominations, tying with The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, Jay-Z and Kanye West for six nods. But The Recording Academy overlooked some of the year's biggest and most commercially successful artists in Wednesday's nominations.

While Bieber, 18, who won three American Music Awards in November, stayed quiet on his omission, his manager Scooter Braun took to Twitter.

"Grammy board u blew it on this one. the hardest thing to do is transition, keep the train moving. The kid delivered. Huge successful album, sold out tour, and won people over. ... This time he deserved to be recognized," Braun posted in a series of tweets.

Many of Bieber's 31 million Twitter fans quickly followed suit, with hashtags such as #BieberForGrammys trending on the micro-blogging service.

The Canadian singer, who has never won a Grammy, in June released album "Believe," showcasing a more grown-up image. The album, which produced top 10 hits "Boyfriend" and "As Long As You Love Me," has sold more than 1.1 million copies.

British boy band One Direction was also left empty-handed despite their debut album "Up All Night" having topped the Billboard 200 album chart.

The quintet has performed sold-out shows across the world and won three MTV video music awards earlier this year.

The Grammy Awards are voted on by members of The Recording Academy and recognize achievement in 81 categories.

Lady Gaga, rapper Nicki Minaj and Korea's Psy also failed to snag any nominations.

While Gaga hasn't released new music this year, focusing on her global tour, Minaj released "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded," which topped the Billboard 200 chart and spawned singles such as "Starships."

Psy may have YouTube's most watched video ever with "Gangnam Style," - over 897 million views - but he missed out on becoming the first Korean artist to receive a Grammy nod.

The Grammy Awards will be handed out at a live performance show and ceremony on February 10 in Los Angeles.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Jill Serjeant and Todd Eastham)