Otis "Damon" Harris, a former member of The Temptations who sang on the group's 1972 hit "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," has died at the age 62, the Baltimore Sun reported on Friday.

Harris, a native of Baltimore, auditioned to join the Temptations in 1971 at the age of 21 after the departure of Eddie Kendricks, one of the original lead singers of the group.

Harris died at the Joseph Richey Hospice on Monday after fighting prostate cancer for 14 years, according to the Sun.

As a teenager, Harris grew up admiring the Temptations, one of the top male singing groups of the 1960s and early 1970s, and formed a band with three high school friends named the Young Tempts that sang Temptations cover songs.

Harris sang with the Temptations until 1975, helping the group win three Grammy awards and lending his voice to hits including "Take a Look Around" and "Masterpiece."

