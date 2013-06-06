Pop art pioneer James Rosenquist dies at 83
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
VIENNA Alexander Pereira, the next manager of Italian opera house La Scala, would like to have an Italian music director, ideally Riccardo Muti or Claudio Abbado, he told an Austrian newspaper.
Pereira, an Austrian who is now artistic director of the Salzburg Festival, will take over at the helm of Italy's best-known opera theatre in 2015, replacing current general manager Stephan Lissner, who is moving to Paris.
"If there is a non-Italian manager, there should be an Italian music director," Pereira told Kurier in an interview published on Thursday.
"I would be insanely happy if it worked out that Riccardo Muti would conduct at La Scala again. Or Claudio Abbado."
Daniel Barenboim is La Scala's current music director.
Pereira has ruffled feathers in Austria by accepting the La Scala post, which will start before his Salzburg contract ends in autumn 2016.
He had already threatened to walk out on Salzburg in a row with the city's mayor about the festival's budget.
Pereira told Kurier he would have no problem fulfilling both roles, as the 2015 Salzburg Festival was already 85-90 percent planned, and the 2016 festival up to 70 percent ready.
"I have given my word to the Salzburgers that I will be responsible for everything until the end," he said.
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Paul Casciato)
BERLIN A 1913 painting by Expressionist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner that was seized by the Nazis as "degenerate art" will remain in a Ludwigshafen museum after the German government and others paid 1.2 million euros to the heir of the painting's original owner.
Self-taught sculptor Emanuel Santos defended his grinning bust of Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, telling his thousands of online detractors he had followed the soccer star's instructions down to the last wrinkle.