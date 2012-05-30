LOS ANGELES John Mayer earned some redemption from fans after his fifth album "Born And Raised" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart on Wednesday, beating back stiff competition from rocker Slash and several "American Idol" alumni.

After making headlines with a string of controversial comments in various publications about his high-profile relationships and personal life in 2010, Mayer retreated to a quieter life in Montana, embracing laid-back country sounds for "Born And Raised."

The album sold 219,000 copies in its first week, notching a third No. 1 debut for the 34-year-old singer, who is currently unable to sing due to a type of tumor known as granuloma in his throat. He previously topped the charts with 2003's "Heavier Things" and 2009's "Battle Studies."

Other new entries in the top ten include ex-Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash at No. 4 with "Apocalyptic Love" featuring Miles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Christian rock group MercyMe at No. 7 with "The Hurt & The Healer," and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles at No. 8 with her EP "Once Upon Another Time."

After last week's "American Idol" finale, winner Phillip Phillips notched the No. 11 spot on the Billboard 200 with his live performance compilation from the show "Phillip Phillips: Journey To The Finale." He also scored a No. 2 debut on the Digital Songs chart with his lead single "Home," selling 27,000 copies in its first week.

Several "Idol" alumni played a strong presence in the album chart this week with country singer Carrie Underwood holding steady at No. 3 with "Blown Away," Haley Reinhart debuting at No. 17 with "Listen Up" and 2009 winner Kris Allen entering at No. 26 with his second studio album "Thank You Camelia."

Last week's "Idol" chart topper, Adam Lambert, dropped to No. 12 this week after selling 22,000 copies of "Trespassing."

(This story was corrected to fix John Mayer's fifth album in first paragraph)

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy)