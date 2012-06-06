LOS ANGELES John Mayer, in a week of slow sales, notched his second week at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with his album "Born and Raised."

Mayer's album, his fifth done in a studio, sold 65,000 copies to keep the top spot, the first time the American singer has held the top position for more than one week. British singer Adele's "21," which sold 58,000 copies, retained the No. 2 spot, boosted by NBC television's "Adele: Live In London" special, which aired over the weekend.

Three new albums debuted in the top 10 this week, with singer-songwriter Regina Spektor's sixth studio album, "What We Saw From The Cheap Seats," taking the No. 3 position after selling 42,000 copies, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Alternative rock group Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros took the No. 5 spot with "Here," while Icelandic band Sigur Ros scored their first ever top 10, at No. 7, with their sixth studio album, "Valtari."

British boy band One Direction saw a surge in sales for their former chart-topping album "Up All Night," taking the No. 4 spot after selling 41,000 copies, boosted by their "Up All Night: The Live Tour" DVD, released last week.

(This story was corrected in paragraph 3 to rectify source of information)

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Steve Orlofsky)