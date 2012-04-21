LOS ANGELES Jonathan Frid, a Canadian actor who played the emotionally complex vampire Barnabas Collins in the 1960s daytime television serial "Dark Shadows," has died, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was 87.

Frid died of natural causes on April 13 in his home town of Hamilton, Canada, Jim Pierson, a spokesman for the production company behind the "Dark Shadows" television show told the paper.

A film adaptation of "Dark Shadows," with Oscar-nominated actor Johnny Depp in the role of Barnabas, is due to hit theaters on May 11. Depp has expressed admiration for the job Frid did as the character, calling it "so special."

Frid has a cameo role in the upcoming film version of "Dark Shadows."

"Dark Shadows" ran on ABC from 1966 to 1971, but Frid did not join the show until its second year when he was brought in as a villainous vampire in an effort to improve the show's flagging ratings. Barnabas developed into more than a villain, as he was shown taking risks to help others and demonstrating sympathy and a romantic side.

