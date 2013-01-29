Entertainer Justin Timberlake walks the third fairway during the celebrity challenge of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake has set a March date for his comeback album - his first in more than six years.

RCA Records said on Tuesday "The 20/20 Experience," the former N'Sync boy band member's follow-up to 2006's "FutureSex/LoveSounds" and only his third album ever, would be released on March 19.

In recent years, Timberlake, 31, has focused more on films and business ventures ranging from restaurants to a clothing line, and reviving social networking site Myspace, of which he is part owner. He remarked in a recent video that creating music involved "physical torture" for him.

"Suit & Tie," the first single off his forthcoming album, fell short of sales expectations for its first week. The song, featuring rapper Jay-Z, sold 314,000 downloads last week. Industry experts had expected about 350,000 downloads.

Top menswear designer Tom Ford collaborated with Timberlake, designing suits worn in the "Suit & Tie" video as well as styling the production and the release's artwork.

Timberlake will perform his first concert in five years during a private Super Bowl-weekend event in New Orleans on February 2 at an invitation-only concert.

Timberlake posted on Twitter about the forthcoming game, saying among other things: "This is gonna be a GREAT Super Bowl!" and "Oh wait ... I don't have tickets. Dammit! Anybody know anybody?? LOL!"

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Philip Barbara)