Tickets to Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert sell out
LONDON Tickets for an all-star benefit concert in aid of the victims of the Manchester bomb attack sold out within minutes of going on sale on Thursday.
Singer-turned-actor Justin Timberlake has set a March date for his comeback album - his first in more than six years.
RCA Records said on Tuesday "The 20/20 Experience," the former N'Sync boy band member's follow-up to 2006's "FutureSex/LoveSounds" and only his third album ever, would be released on March 19.
In recent years, Timberlake, 31, has focused more on films and business ventures ranging from restaurants to a clothing line, and reviving social networking site Myspace, of which he is part owner. He remarked in a recent video that creating music involved "physical torture" for him.
"Suit & Tie," the first single off his forthcoming album, fell short of sales expectations for its first week. The song, featuring rapper Jay-Z, sold 314,000 downloads last week. Industry experts had expected about 350,000 downloads.
Top menswear designer Tom Ford collaborated with Timberlake, designing suits worn in the "Suit & Tie" video as well as styling the production and the release's artwork.
Timberlake will perform his first concert in five years during a private Super Bowl-weekend event in New Orleans on February 2 at an invitation-only concert.
Timberlake posted on Twitter about the forthcoming game, saying among other things: "This is gonna be a GREAT Super Bowl!" and "Oh wait ... I don't have tickets. Dammit! Anybody know anybody?? LOL!"
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Philip Barbara)
LONDON Tickets for an all-star benefit concert in aid of the victims of the Manchester bomb attack sold out within minutes of going on sale on Thursday.
NEW YORK Actress Julianne Moore is urging Americans to wear orange on Friday to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day.