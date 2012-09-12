LOS ANGELES Actress Kathy Bates said on Wednesday she had undergone a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer, nine years after a bout with ovarian cancer.

Bates, 64, the Oscar-winning star of 1990 thriller "Misery," told People magazine that doctors had given her a good prognosis following the recent surgery.

"After much consideration, I underwent a double mastectomy," Bates announced to the celebrity magazine website in a statement.

"Luckily, I don't have to undergo radiation or chemo. My family call me Kat because I always land on my feet and thankfully this is no exception.

"My doctors have assured me I'm going to be around for a long time," she told People. "I'm looking forward to getting back to work doing what I love to do."

Bates only went public in 2009 about her battle against ovarian cancer in 2003, saying that at the time she preferred to keep it quiet for personal reasons. But she expressed admiration for celebrities who speak openly about cancer and who keep up public appearances after their hair has fallen out from treatment.

Known for playing outspoken and feisty characters, Bates was last seen on television in NBC legal series "Harry's Law," for which she earned an 2012 Emmy nomination despite the cancellation of the show in May.

Bates played American socialite Molly Brown in blockbuster movie "Titanic," and also had award-winning roles in movies "About Schmidt" and "Primary Colors."

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by M.D. Golan)