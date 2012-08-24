Actor Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

LOS ANGELES Katie Holmes walked away without a payment or alimony in her divorce with Tom Cruise, but the couple's six-year-old daughter, Suri, stands to receive $400,000 annually in child support until she turns 18, celebrity website TMZ.com reported on Friday.

Citing sources familiar with court documents filed by the former couple, whose divorce was finalized earlier this week, TMZ said the "TomKat" pre-nuptial agreement blocked Holmes from receiving any portion of the 50-year-old actor's $250 million fortune.

But Cruise will make child-support payments over the next 12 years that add up to $4.8 million, or $33,333.33 a month. TMZ also reported that Cruise must pay Suri's medical, education and extracurricular expenses.

Cruise's attorney declined to comment on the report, and a lawyer for Holmes did not respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

Holmes, 33, surprised Cruise in late June when she filed for divorce from the "Mission: Impossible" star after a nearly six-year marriage. Cruise was in Iceland shooting a movie at the time.

The divorce, which took less than two weeks to settle, captivated the world and prompted questions about whether Suri will be raised in the Church of Scientology, with which her father has long been closely associated.

(Reporting By Zorianna Kit; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Ciro Scotti)