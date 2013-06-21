Singer Kanye West and reality television actress Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of ''PUNK: Chaos to Couture'' in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES Reality television star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have named their baby daughter North West, according to a copy of the birth certificate released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday.

Kardashian, the 32-year-old star of the TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," gave birth in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, weeks before her expected due date in July. West was with her for the delivery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

People magazine said the couple had been considering directional names. Representatives for Kardashian and West could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kardashian, who also has a clothing line and endorsement deals, started dating the Grammy-winning rap star in April 2012.

She married her second husband, NBA basketball player Kris Humphries of the Brooklyn Nets, in an elaborate ceremony filmed for the reality TV show in August 2011. But the union lasted only 72 days.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey and Patricia Reaney in New York; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Xavier Briand)