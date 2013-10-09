Television personality Kris Jenner presents the outstanding talk show host award during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES Kardashian reality television family matriarch Kris Jenner and Olympic gold medal athlete Bruce Jenner have separated, the couple said in a joint statement to celebrity outlet E! News on Tuesday.

The couple were married in 1991 and have two teenage daughters, Kendall and Kylie, who appear on the Kardashian reality TV programs.

"We are living separately and we are much happier this way," the Jenners told E! in a statement.

Kris Jenner's office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Kris Jenner, 57, whose Fox TV talk show "Kris" is awaiting word on its renewal after a six-week trial run in the summer, is the mother of Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, the three sisters who lead the E! reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," and also star in spin-off shows.

Bruce Jenner, 63, won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

Kris Jenner was previously married to the late Robert Kardashian, a defense attorney for O.J. Simpson during the former football player's sensational 1995 murder trial.

(Corrects "Kris" talk show renewal status in fifth paragraph)

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Bill Trott)