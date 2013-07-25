Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Rolling Stones final concert of their ''50 and Counting Tour'' in Newark, New Jersey, December 15, 2012 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LOS ANGELES Pop star Lady Gaga will debut new music at the MTV Video Music Awards in August in her first performance following hip surgery, the network said on Thursday.

Grammy-winning Lady Gaga, 27, will perform her first single from her upcoming new album "ARTPOP," which is scheduled to be released in November. The new single will be released on August 19, ahead of the VMA show on August 25.

The singer, who was named the top-earning musician under 30 by Forbes with earnings of an estimated $80 million in the past year, was forced to cancel part of her world tour earlier this year to undergo hip surgery.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is known for her lavish and often controversial televised performances. At the 2010 MTV VMA show, she donned a dress made out of raw beef to protest the U.S. military's "don't-ask-don't-tell" policy for gay service members.

