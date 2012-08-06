U.S. singer Lady Gaga waves to fans upon arriving at the JetQuay CIP (Commercially Important People) terminal at Changi Airport in Singapore May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

LOS ANGELES Pop star Lady Gaga has revealed her new album title, "ARTPOP" along with a photograph of a matching new tattoo, announcing the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2011 album, "Born This Way."

Gaga, 26, posted a picture last Friday on her Facebook page, which has more than 53 million fans, showing off a tattoo of the album title on her wrist along with the caption "new ink new album." She later took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm "my new album/project ARTPOP" and emphasized capitalizing the title.

The pop star initially told her 28 million Twitter fans in June that she would reveal the new album title in September and has been debuting new tracks, including the piano ballad "Princess Die," on her current "Born This Way Ball" tour.

Grammy-winning Gaga, who shot to fame with her debut album "The Fame" in 2008, sold 1.1 million copies of her sophomore album "Born This Way" in the first week of its release in May 2011.

The singer has been teasing her avid fan base, known as 'little monsters,' with snippets of details about the new album.

Last month, the singer played a dance-heavy track from a car while driving past fans in New York, with fans speculating that it was one of her new tracks, and also that Gaga was still embracing the electronic dance music phenomenon that she helped propel into pop music's mainstream in the United States.

The new album name comes after the singer posted pictures of herself morphed onto a unicorn body, while also recently revealing her upcoming fragrance, "FAME,".

Gaga is currently midway through her 110-date "Born This Way Ball" worldwide concert tour, embarking on the Europe leg this month.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, Editing by Christine Kearney and Marguerita Choy)