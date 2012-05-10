Singer Lady Gaga blows a kiss upon her arrival at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LOS ANGELES Watch out Springfield, little monsters are coming to town!

Pop star Lady Gaga has revealed that she will grace the season finale of Fox's hit animation show "The Simpsons" to her 23 million Twitter fans, known as 'little monsters,' with a promotional trailer for the episode.

The teaser, which she posted on Wednesday, shows Gaga mania spreading through the Simpson's hometown of Springfield and features clips of the pop star in some of her trademark outfits, including a flame-spitting bra and her meat dress.

Baby Maggie Simpson gets dressed up in platform heels to mimic the music superstar.

Lady Gaga is the latest celebrity to join the roster of celebrity guests that have appeared on the show throughout its 23 years on air, including Elizabeth Taylor, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, late King of Pop Michael Jackson, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and earlier this season, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

"The Simpsons" was created by Matt Groening for Fox television and first aired in 1989. It is the longest-running U.S. sitcom in history, is broadcast in more than 100 countries and 50 languages, and still attracts an average 7.7 million U.S. viewers weekly.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy)