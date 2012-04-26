LOS ANGELES Former "Prison Break" star Lane Garrison was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor battery against his ex-girlfriend, which could violate his parole over a conviction for vehicular manslaughter.

Since his arrest on Sunday, Garrison, 31, has been held in jail without bail. His probation for the 2007 manslaughter conviction was set to expire in one week, his attorney said.

Security cameras at his ex-girlfriend's Beverly Hills apartment show a dispute on Saturday between Garrison and Ashley Mattingly in the lobby of the building.

Garrison struck Mattingly as the two were leaving an elevator, said Los Angeles deputy district attorney Elizabeth Marks. Witnesses approached the pair, and he fled the building, prosecutors said.

Video of the dispute was posted on celebrity website TMZ.com.

Garrison's Los Angeles attorney, Harland Braun, said the two were "in the process of breaking up" and were arguing over messages on their cell phones and over the devices.

"It's pretty clear he's trying to grab his phone, or she's got both phones basically," Braun said. "It's unfortunate that it happened just before he was going to terminate his parole."

In 2006, Garrison was driving a Land Rover carrying a 17-year-old Beverly Hills high school student and two teen girls when the vehicle struck a tree, resulting in one death.

Garrison in 2007 pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence causing injury, and a misdemeanor count of providing alcohol to a minor.

A hearing will be held within two weeks to determine if Garrison violated his parole in the fight with Mattingly, said California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman Luis Patino.

If Garrison is found to have violated his parole, Garrison could face up to 90 days in jail, Patino said.

Garrison played the character Tweener in the Fox series "Prison Break," and he also appeared in 2007 film "Shooter."

