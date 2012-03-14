LOS ANGELES Lindsay Lohan, trying hard to stay sober and out of trouble, found herself at the center of a new kerfuffle on Wednesday after an aborted trip to a Hollywood night club.

The "Mean Girls" actress was accused by a nightclub manager of grazing his knee with her car while trying to avoid paparazzi and drive away in her Porsche from a friend's birthday party.

But Lohan said the claims were "absurd" and a "complete lie", while police said there was no evidence anyone had been injured.

"Scrape? This is all a complete lie," Lohan said on her Twitter account, after completing her latest stint of court-ordered community service at the Los Angeles morgue on Wednesday.

"Last night, I attempted to wish a friend happy birthday, which I didn't even get to do because I was freaked out by all of the paparazzi ... These false accusations are absurd," she added.

Police said officers were called to the scene shortly after midnight. "They found no evidence of vehicles being hit, no evidence of people being injured, so there was no report taken since there was no evidence of any crime," said police spokesman Raul Jovel.

Lohan's spokesman said the actress, who is nearing the end of a lengthy probation stemming from a 2007 drunk driving and cocaine possession case, a 2011 jewelry theft, and a string of missed court dates, never got out of her car.

"Lindsay stopped by the club to drop in on a friend's birthday party. When she arrived, there were so many photographers there that she decided to leave and never even got out of the car. At no point was there ever any indication that her car hit anyone or anything," spokesman Steve Honig said in a statement.

Lohan's once promising movie career has been halted by numerous run-ins with the law, trips to rehab and brief periods in jail or house arrest.

But after being a fixture for years on the nightlife scene in Hollywood and New York, she described herself last month as now being "more of a homebody" and has received positive reports in recent months from those supervising her community service.

Lohan is due to have her probation lifted, if all continues to go well, on March 29, and has been cast as screen icon Elizabeth Taylor in an upcoming TV film in what would be her first big acting project in years.

(Reporting By Christine Kearney and Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)