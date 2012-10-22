Actress Lindsay Lohan waves as she arrives for the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

NEW YORK Embattled actress Lindsay Lohan appears to be off the hook after being arrested for leaving the scene of an accident last month when her Porsche allegedly clipped a pedestrian in an alley behind an upscale Manhattan hotel.

New York prosecutors said Lohan's scheduled court appearance on Tuesday had been canceled. No future court date was scheduled, an indication the district attorney has decided not to move forward with the case.

"Apparently prosecutors agreed that there wasn't enough to proceed." said Lohan's spokesman, Steve Honig. "This turned out to be nothing just like we said from the very beginning."

The 26-year-old actress, who has been in and out of court, rehab and prison since a 2007 drunk driving arrest in Los Angeles, was charged on September 19 with a misdemeanor after a man said he had been hit by the actress' car behind the Dream hotel.

Police issued Lohan a ticket with a court date of October 23.

A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to comment on why the case against the "Mean Girls" actress was not moving ahead.

A week after the incident in New York, Lohan reportedly got into a public spat with a man who she said refused to delete pictures he had taken of her from his phone. She claimed the man assaulted her, but charges were later dropped.

Earlier this month, police on Long Island responded to an early-morning 911 call about a verbal dispute involving Lohan and her mother, Dina, but made no arrests, a spokeswoman for the Nassau County police said.

Lohan remains on probation in California until 2014 in connection with a jewelry theft case.

(Reporting By Joseph Ax and Chris Francescani and Paul Simao)