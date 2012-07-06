LOS ANGELES Jerry Seinfeld hits the road again with a new Web series called "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" featuring the stand-up comedian and TV star driving around and joking with famous friends, including Ricky Gervais and Alec Baldwin.

The show, at www.comediansincarsgettingcoffee.com, debuts on July 19 and is billed online as a "one-minute test drive" with Seinfeld behind the wheel of an array of classic automobiles - from a Triumph TR6 to a Dodge Challenger and Volkswagen Beetle - with his friends sitting in the passenger seat.

Along with Gervais and Baldwin, other stars highlighted in the early promotion include Michael Richards, Colin Quinn, Bob Einstein and Larry David.

The series is produced by Crackle, a digital unit of Sony Pictures Entertainment, and is the first major venture of Seinfeld into the world of online entertainment.

Details were scant and a spokesman for Crackle was not immediately available for further comment.

The comedian is best known for hit TV series, "Seinfeld," which ended in 1998. More recently, he has made guest appearances on David's HBO show, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and he was the executive producer for short-lived NBC reality show, "The Marriage Ref" in 2010-2011.

