LOS ANGELES "The Green Mile" actor Michael Clarke Duncan has been hospitalized in Los Angeles, a spokeswoman for his reality TV star girlfriend said on Friday.

Priscilla Clarke, a representative for "The Apprentice" star Omarosa Stallworth, did not provide any further details on why Duncan was taken to the hospital.

Celebrity website TMZ reported that Stallworth discovered early Friday that Duncan had suffered a heart attack and was in cardiac arrest. She revived him with cardiopulmonary resuscitation before he was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, TMZ reported.

Duncan, 54, starred in the 1999 prison drama "The Green Mile" and had roles in the 2003 comic book movie "Daredevil" and 2005 release "Sin City."

