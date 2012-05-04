Musician Mick Jagger is seen before the L'Wren Scott Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mick Jagger will host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time on May 19, bringing the sketch comedy's season to a close, NBC television said on Thursday.

The Rolling Stones frontman has performed twice on the long-running satirical program in the past, but this will be his first hosting gig. Jagger, 68, will also perform.

Jagger also made a famous cameo appearance on the show in 2001 for a skit in which comedian Jimmy Fallon mimicked the rocker's iconic moves in a mirror.

