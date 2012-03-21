U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at his Illinois primary night rally in Schaumburg, Illinois, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK A book celebrating quotes from Mitt Romney will be published in May, citing everything from the Republican presidential contender's views on Mormonism to healthcare as well as his corporate background, publisher Threshold Editions said on Wednesday.

"Mitt Romney In His Own Words" will be released in May and compiled by author Philip Hines, who also authored an unofficial quote book on basketball player LeBron James. It will be written in the style of "I, Steve," a book which offered quotes by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs that was rushed to the marketplace after Jobs died in October.

The collection of quotes on "hot button-issues" by the former Massachusetts Governor will be published as a paperback by Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, the publisher said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the publisher described the book as "pro-Romney," but said Romney did not authorize the book.

A description of the book on the publisher's website described it as an "essential collection of Romney's direct quotes, past and present," and "is an invaluable primer that crystallizes his stance on domestic and social issues; national security; the economy; health care; and much more."

It cited several quotes that will be included in the book from Romney's past, including one from Romney's 2007 "Faith in America" speech during which he said, "I do not define my candidacy by my religion. A person should not be elected because of his faith nor should he be rejected because of his faith."

Romney is leading the delegates race for the Republican presidential nomination but is facing a strong challenge from Rick Santorum as the party's candidate to face Democratic President Barack Obama in the November 6 election.

