Lemmy Kilmister, bassist of Motorhead, performs during the annual heavy metal music open-air festival in the northern German village of Wacken, near Hamburg August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

LONDON British metal band Motorhead has canceled its summer festival appearances due to frontman Lemmy's ill health.

Lemmy, 67, apologized to fans on Thursday for having to pull out of six concerts in Germany, France and Russia, while playing down his health issues saying he expected to be back in full force later this year.

The band had already canceled three concerts in June after Lemmy reportedly suffering a hematoma which is when blood collects outside of a blood vessel.

"It was a tough decision for me as I don't like to disappoint the fans especially in times where economy is bad and people spent their money to see us," Lemmy, whose real name is Ian Kilmister, said in a statement on the band's website.

"But sometimes you can't do anything else than following doctor's orders, but be sure we will be back and kick everybody's ass."

Motorhead, best known for its 1980s hit "Ace of Spades", last month received the Golden Gods award at the 11th annual Metal Hammer Golden Gods ceremony for its contribution to the rock and roll industry over near four decades.

The band, that was formed in 1975, is due to release its 21st studio album, "Aftershock", later this year.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, Editing Paul Casciato)