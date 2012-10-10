LOS ANGELES It was a battle of the Brits on this week's Billboard 200 album chart as last week's record-breaking debut from Mumford & Sons held off rockers Muse to keep the top spot for a second week on Wednesday.

Muse's sixth studio album "The 2nd Law" entered the chart at No. 2 after selling 101,000 copies, the highest entry by the British band on the Billboard 200. It was not enough to topple folk band Mumford & Sons' "Babel," which sold 169,000 copies in its second week, after debuting with a record 600,000 copies.

British boy band One Direction also made U.S. chart history on Wednesday as its latest single "Live While We're Young" topped the Digital Songs chart with 34,000 downloads, the highest-selling first week single sales on that ranking by a British artist.

One Direction continued its wave of success in the U.S. by landing three American Music Award nominations this week.

The band's single came ahead of Taylor Swift's latest track "Red," from the upcoming album of the same name, which scored 31,000 downloads for No. 2 on the chart, and British soul singer Adele's song "Skyfall," from the upcoming James Bond film of the same name, landed at No. 3.

Muse's "The 2nd Law" was one of seven new albums on the Billboard 200 album chart this week. R&B singer Miguel scored his highest debut with his second studio album "Kaleidoscope Dream" at No. 3.

Canadian rockers Three Days Grace landed at No. 5 with a fourth album "Transit of Venus," selling 48,000 copies, while Canadian jazz singer Diana Krall came in at No. 6 with her 11th studio album "Glad Rag Doll," which sold 45,000 copies.

Twelve-year-old classical singer Jackie Evancho, a former "America's Got Talent" finalist, notched No. 7 with her cover set "Songs From The Silver Screen," while British newcomer Cher Lloyd landed at No. 9 with her debut album "Sticks And Stones."

Veteran Irish singer Van Morrison rounded out the top 10 with his 34th studio album "Born to Sing: No Plan B" in a career spanning six decades.

