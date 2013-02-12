Actress Julianne Moore urges Americans to mark gun violence awareness day
NEW YORK Actress Julianne Moore is urging Americans to wear orange on Friday to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Video streaming service Netflix Inc will add to its original programming slate later this year with a children's series based on the upcoming DreamWorks Animation movie "Turbo."
The series called "Turbo: F.A.S.T" will debut exclusively on Netflix in December, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. The Netflix series will follow the release of big-screen 3D movie "Turbo," which is set to reach theaters July 19.
"Turbo" features the voices of Ryan Reynolds and Paul Giamatti in the story of a snail that gains super-fast powers after a freak accident. The Netflix series will pick up where the movie leaves off.
Netflix is trying to gain new subscribers with a handful of original series including the just-released Kevin Spacey drama "House of Cards." "Turbo: F.A.S.T" will be the first Netflix original series for children.
DreamWorks Animation is the movie studio behind the "Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda" franchises.
