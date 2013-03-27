Andy Wachowski (L) and sibling Lana Wachowski, the screenwriters, producers and directors of the new film ''Cloud Atlas,'' pose as they arrive for the film's premiere at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES Netflix is teaming up with the creative force behind "The Matrix" action movie franchise for a new science fiction series that will be available only to subscribers of the video streaming service.

"Sense8," a 10-episode series described as a tale of minds linked and souls hunted, will debut on Netflix in late 2014, Netflix said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Several years ago, we had a late night conversation about the ways technology simultaneously unites and divides us, and out of that paradox 'Sense8' was born," directors Andy and Lana Wachowski said in a statement.

"Sense8" is the siblings' first television project. The Wachowskis were behind "The Matrix" movie trilogy and films like "V for Vendetta" and "Speed Racer."

"Sense8" marks the latest foray into original programming by Netflix, following the Kevin Spacey political drama "House of Cards." All 13 episodes of "House of Cards" were released exclusively to Netflix subscribers in February.

The Wachowskis will work with Joe Straczynski, who wrote the story for the 2011 movie version of "Thor," with whom they said they share "a love of genre and all things nerdy."

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Stacey Joyce)