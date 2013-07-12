The Shard, western Europe's tallest building, is seen behind Tower of London in London February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Rupert Murdoch's News Corp said it would move its entire London operations to an office block at the foot of London's Shard, western Europe's tallest skyscraper, marking the first major office letting for the Qatari-owned scheme.

The move will see News Corp's wire service Dow Jones, publisher HarperCollins and News UK, which publishes British newspapers The Sun and The Times, come under one roof for the first time, News Corp said on Friday.

The group will take over the whole of the 430,000 square foot building called The Place, which sits next to the London Bridge train station in the shadow of its more famous neighbor. The scheme, which was funded by the state of Qatar, has sat empty since it opened in July 2012.

The main Shard tower has not announced an office tenant yet but several property sources previously told Reuters it was waiting to reveal several occupiers, which are likely to include broadcaster Al-Jazeera, in one announcement.

News UK, which used to be known as News International and which closed down the News of the World paper in 2011 over a phone hacking scandal, has been looking for a new home as its lease on Land Securities's Thomas More Square scheme expires next year.

The three units will begin relocating to the new site by the River Thames in the middle of next year, News Corp said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Kate Holton)