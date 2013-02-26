Singer Nick Lachey appears with his band 98 Degrees on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LOS ANGELES Singer Nick Lachey, a member of U.S. group 98 Degrees, has swapped his boy band heartthrob status to embrace fatherhood in a new album of lullabies dedicated to his baby son.

On the cover of "A Father's Lullaby," Lachey, 39, is pictured cuddling his son Camden, who was born in September 2012.

"When I first learned that I was going to be a father, I was inspired to create a special tribute to my son," Lachey said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Creating this album allowed me to further connect with Camden while also sharing the experience with families who are on a similar journey of welcoming a new life into their world," he added.

The 12-track album, released in partnership with toy brand Fisher-Price, includes four original songs by the singer, such as title track "Father's Lullaby" and "Sleepy Eyes."

"A Father's Lullaby" will be available to download on iTunes and Amazon from March 13, and in stores in April.

Camden is the first child for Lachey and wife Vanessa, who married in July 2011. Lachey was previously married to singer Jessica Simpson from 2002 until their divorce in 2005.

Lachey rose to fame in the 1990s with his brother Drew and members Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons in boy band 98 Degrees, who were known for top 40 pop chart hits including "True to Your Heart" and "Thank God I Found You."

The band went on a hiatus in 2002 and Lachey married Simpson. The couple appeared in their own MTV reality series "Newlyweds."

Lachey, who recorded two solo albums during the band's hiatus, reunited with his band mates last year and 98 Degrees announced a new album and tour.

Their upcoming fourth studio record "2.0" is set to be released in May. The band will be joining fellow 1990s boy bands New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men on a North American summer tour.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Eric Walsh)